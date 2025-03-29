Anti-Elon Musk, 'Tesla Takedown' protests across Georgia

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Protest at Tesla dealership in North Druid Hills on March 29, 2025:

There are anti-Elon Musk protests happening at Tesla dealerships all across Georgia, and the world, this weekend.

What we know:

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, FOX 5 Atlanta cameras captured at least 40 people at the intersection of Briarcliff Road NE and Lavista Road in the North Druid Hills neighborhood of Atlanta.

"Honk if you hate Elon," one protester's signs read.

FOX 5 Anchor Tom Haynes ran into another protest outside a dealership in Decatur. Some of those protesters said they were also against the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). One man told Haynes he was uncomfortable with how much personal information he believes DOGE allows its head, Elon Musk, access to.

Similar protests also took place Saturday in Minnesota, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

It's all part of the "Tesla Takedown's Global Day of Action" taking place around the world. According to organizers, the goal is to encourage customers to sell their Tesla vehicles and "tank" the Tesla stock.