Ossoff urges full federal investigation into racist texts targeting Georgians following FOX 5 report

The Brief The inquiry is related to offensive racist messages sent to African American, Black, Hispanic, and LGBTQIA+ individuals nationwide. FOX 5 first reported in November that victims reported receiving text messages with discriminatory language, suggesting forced labor, deportation, and "re-education." The FBI is working with other federal and local law enforcement and engaging the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.



U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is launching an inquiry with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over racist, threatening text messages targeting Black Georgians first reported by FOX 5.

Georgians reported receiving the messages in November following the 2024 presidential election. Some messages suggested Black recipients had been "selected to pick cotton" and warned of consequences if they didn't comply. Victims, including a 14-year-old girl, who spoke with FOX 5, and their families were left scared and in shock, prompting them to contact authorities.

"I was scared, and I didn't know what was going to happen. It was weird because it was out of nowhere," the teen told FOX 5's Eric Perry in November.

David Williams also received messages.

"Greetings, David. You've been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation in Atlanta. Be ready at 12 am sharp with your belongings," one of the messages read.

"I was kind of floored, flabbergasted," Williams said at the time.

According to the FBI, similar messages targeting high school students, Hispanic individuals, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community were also reported. Hispanic recipients received messages suggesting they were "selected for deportation." Members of the LGBTQIA+ community said messages they received instructed them to report to "re-education camps." In some cases, the offensive messages had also been distributed via email.

"These mass communications are an attack on the safety and dignity of Georgians, and they may violate federal and state laws." Sen. Ossoff wrote to Attorney General Garland and FBI Director Wray. "It is imperative that the Department of Justice fully investigate these hateful threats and harassment, including of children." More on Ossoff's inquiry can be found here.

Georgia residents were not alone. Numerous individuals across several states reported receiving similar messages. As a result, the FBI launched an investigation in November into the wave of offensive and racist messages.

The FBI was working with other federal and local law enforcement and engaging the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division.