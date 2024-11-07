Georgia residents reporting disturbing racist messages before, after election

article

The Brief Multiple Georgia residents received alarming text messages warning of threats from white supremacists and KKK members and text messages about upcoming enslavement before and after the presidential election. Similar messages about "enslavement" were also reported in Virginia and among Black college students at universities in Alabama and South Carolina. Local law enforcement agencies, including the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, have assured residents there is no substantiated threat linked to these messages.



Multiple Georgia residents have contacted FOX 5 Atlanta after receiving an alarming text message or being informed about a potential threat from white supremacists and KKK members.

The warning about white supremacists and KKK members reportedly began circulating the day before the presidential election.

The message reads:

Several local law enforcement agencies became aware of the message and have since posted messages of reassurance for their communities on social media.

According to Reuters, this message is not new; it has circulated on social media previously.

The same message appeared online in January 2021. At that time, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying they were aware of the message, noting that the "communications" did not represent official intel or briefings from their office. The sheriff's office also stated they were working with local, state, and federal agencies regarding potential extremist or riotous activity but could not substantiate any threats as described in the circulating messages.

The sheriff's office released a new statement on Nov. 2, advising residents they had not received any credible information indicating threats to any group on or after election day.

The day after the election, several Georgia residents began receiving text messages directly to their cell phones about upcoming enslavement. One recipient shared this message with FOX 5:

Note: There appear to be various versions of this message with different dates, pickup times, and locations. Some versions mention an assigned "Plantation Group" or a specific public location where the person will be "enslaved."

However, Georgia residents are not alone in receiving these messages.

According to 13 News Now in Norfolk, Virginia, numerous individuals in Virginia have received similar messages. Additionally, Black college students at the University of Alabama and Clemson University in South Carolina have reported receiving these messages, according to Sportskeeda.com.

The University of Alabama has reportedly opened an investigation into the text messages.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the GBI and other local law enforcement for additional information. At this time, the GBI says they are not aware of the text messages.

At this time, it is unknown who is sending the text messages or why they are doing it.

Some users on Reddit.com believe that Russia may be behind the text messages in an effort to turn American citizens against each other and divide the country.

Officials in multiple states, including Georgia, blamed Russia for multiple bomb threats received at polling stations on Election Day.