FBI probes surge in racist texts aimed at minorities nationwide

The Brief The FBI is investigating offensive racist messages sent to African American, Black, Hispanic, and LGBTQIA+ individuals nationwide. Victims reported receiving text messages with discriminatory language, suggesting forced labor, deportation, and "re-education." The FBI is working with other federal and local law enforcement and engaging the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. No violence directly linked to the messages has been reported, but the FBI is emphasizing the need for vigilance and reporting. The FBI urges recipients of such messages to report them via their hotline or the FBI tips online portal.



The FBI is investigating a wave of offensive and racist text messages sent to African American and Black communities across the United States. The messages, which have also targeted high school students, Hispanic individuals, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, have sparked widespread concern.

The text messages vary in content but often contain racist or discriminatory language. Some African American recipients reported being told they were "selected to pick cotton on a plantation," while Hispanic recipients received messages suggesting they were "selected for deportation." Members of the LGBTQIA+ community have reported messages instructing them to report to "re-education camps." In some cases, the offensive messages have also been distributed via email.

In a statement, the FBI emphasized its commitment to addressing the issue in coordination with federal and local authorities. "We are evaluating all reported incidents and engaging with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division," the FBI said. "We are also sharing information with our law enforcement partners and community, academia, and faith leaders."

While there have been no reports of violence directly linked to the messages, the FBI is urging vigilance. The agency is encouraging anyone who receives messages of this nature to report them immediately by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submitting details online at tips.fbi.gov.