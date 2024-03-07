Police searching for witness in deadly shooting near Georgia State University

Atlanta police are hoping a witness can help them identify who was responsible for a deadly shooting near Georgia State University in February.

The shooting happened at 120 Piedmont Avenue NE around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. Google Maps shows the address belonging to both the gas station and The Mix, an off-campus student housing option for GSU. That's where a 21-year-old man lost his life.

Officials say the deadly shooting began as a fight between three people that escalated into gunfire.

The 21-year-old victim's identity has not been released, but police have confirmed he was not a student at Georgia State. There has also been no word about whether the victim knew the others involved or if it was a random act of violence.

A day after the shooting, police released surveillance video from inside the gas station and highlighted a person wearing a black jacket that they believed to be the gunman. Investigators are also searching for a man wearing a red hoodie who they say is a person of interest in the shooting.

After more than a week with no updates on the investigation, Atlanta police have now asked the public for help identifying another person who they believe may have witnessed the violence.

The person was wearing an orange hoodie, red pants, and black shoes.

Officials are asking anyone who can identify someone in the surveillance footage to call the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.

RaceTrac closed after deadly shooting

A day after the deadly shooting, the RaceTrac gas station announced it would be closing for good.

RaceTrac's CEO said the decision to close the store was one about safety and financial impact.

"I am deeply saddened by the recent senseless acts of violence at and near this store," said CEO Natalie Morhous. "As an Atlanta-based business, we did not reach this decision lightly. We know how important our stores are to the community: They are open to guests 24/7/365, they create local jobs, they generate taxes, and play a critical role in the states in which they operate. However, RaceTrac can only be successful when our stores are safe for our team members and our guests."

The employees of that particular store will be able to continue employment at one of the other 127 RaceTrac locations throughout Georgia.

The gas station and nearby student housing are also being sued by the family of a 19-year-old mother who was killed during a shooting in 2023.