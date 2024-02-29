Family of 19-year-old mother killed near GSU suing Downtown Atlanta gas station

The family of a 19-year-old mother who was killed near Georgia State University plans to file a lawsuit against the Downtown Atlanta gas station and student housing complex near where she was shot.

D'Asia Hart was one of four bystanders shot on the morning of Oct. 29, 2023, when police say a fight between a group of men escalated into a shootout.

The shooting happened along John Wesley Dobbs Avenue near the RaceTrac gas station and The Mix, an off-campus student housing option for GSU.

De'Asia Hart (Courtesy of the family)

Hart, the mother of a 1-year-old girl, later died at a local hospital.

The gunmen involved in the shooting remain on the run. Atlanta police shared surveillance footage of three persons of interest - one of whom officials say was seen discarding an AR-15-style rifle before fleeing the scene.

Attorneys for Hart's family claim that the gas station and nearby properties have a "documented history" of shootings, assaults, robberies, and other violent crimes.

According to the lawsuit, RaceTrac continued to allow large crowds to gather at the property despite the company's "full knowledge of myriad violent incidents at its location."

RaceTrac shuts down after deadly shooting

The lawsuit comes days after the RaceTrac gas station announced it would be permanently shutting its doors following another deadly shooting over the weekend.

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and began as a fight between three people that escalated into gunfire.

Investigators say a 21-year-old who was not a student at Georgia State was killed in the shooting. Police have not released his identity.

On Monday, RaceTrac's CEO announced that they were closing the business, saying the decision was one about safety and financial impact.

"I am deeply saddened by the recent senseless acts of violence at and near this store," said CEO Natalie Morhous. "As an Atlanta-based business, we did not reach this decision lightly. We know how important our stores are to the community: They are open to guests 24/7/365, they create local jobs, they generate taxes, and play a critical role in the states in which they operate. However, RaceTrac can only be successful when our stores are safe for our team members and our guests."

The family and their attorneys are expected to announce the lawsuit on Thursday morning.