Family of young mother killed near GSU hires law firm to conduct investigation

The family of the 19-year-old victim of a recent shooting near Georgia State University has hired a lawyer.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Oct. 29 along John Wesley Dobbs Avenue, across the street from GSU's student housing.

De'Asia Hart was shot along with 3 other people. She later died at a local hospital.

The family has hired Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, according to an email from attorney L. Chris Stewart.

According to Stewart, his firm is conducting its own independent investigation into the deadly incident. The family contents that Atlanta's 911 call center did not respond to multiple calls to 911 following the shooting, forcing friends to transport Hart to the hospital in their own vehicle.

Hart, who was the mother of a 1-year-old child, is being buried on Nov. 11. The law firm plans to hold a press conference next week.

Atlanta police have released surveillance footage of three persons of interest.

One video shows a man in a purple hoodie discarding the sweatshirt he was wearing and what appears to be an AR-15-style rifle before leaving the scene.

Other footage shows two men dressed in black who police say fired back at the man in the purple hoodie.

Police say the three men got into an argument before the one in the purple hoodie went back to his car and retrieved a gun and brought it back to shoot at the other two men.

Two GSU students, including Hart, and two other people were shot during the incident. Police have said that they were innocent bystanders.

If you have any information about any of these three persons of interest, call the Atlanta Police Department at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at StopCrimeAtl.org.

APD says you do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of any suspects.



