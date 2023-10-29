4 people shot, including 2 students, near GSU campus in downtown Atlanta

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Four people were shot early Sunday morning near the campus of Georgia State University.

It happened near Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue.

It appears there was an altercation between two groups prior to the shooting. Police say the four people, 3 females and 1 male, who were shot were bystanders.

Two of the people who were shot are students at GSU and may have lived in campus housing, according to Atlanta police.

Three of the victims are stable and the other victim is in critical condition.

No one has been arrested at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

