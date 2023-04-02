At least 2 people hurt in shootings near Georgia State connected to street racing over the weekend

Chaos erupted in Downtown Atlanta Sunday night as street racing near Georgia State University led to not one, but at least two separate shootings.

FOX 5 has confirmed that two people were hurt.

The gunfire erupted just before 10 p.m. on Piedmont Avenue and sent people running. According to police, a man caught in the crossfire between two groups was shot in the back. One of the bullets shattered the window of a student housing building.

The area is close to where officials broke up an incident of drag racing and stunt driving the night before.

Just two hours later, a second shooting happened at a parking lot across from University Commons at the intersection of Jessie Hill Drive and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue. Investigators say a gunman fired from a white Jeep. An unidentified victim later showed up at the hospital.

Police say rather than dispersing after the first shooting, the street racing crowd just moved to the parking lot.

Ellie Aldrich, a junior at GSU says the weekend's street racing brought out hundreds of people doing doughnuts, jumping cars, smashing windows, trying to break into student housing, and openly carrying guns on the streets.