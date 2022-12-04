Man shot, killed near Georgia State University campus

Atlanta police have confirmed a shooting that killed a man late near Georgia State University Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Piedmont Avenue in northeast Georgia on a ‘shots fired’ call.

When they got there, they discovered a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

FOX 5 has been told homicide detectives are now working on an investigation surrounding the shooting.

Authorities said this information is only preliminary, and could change as the investigation continues.

