Puppies have Halloween fun with visit to Georgia Aquarium

Just in time for Halloween, the Georgia Aquarium and Atlanta Humane Society have teamed up for some not-so-spooky fun.

The aquarium gave six curious pups a sneak peek at its newest exhibit "Sharks! Predators of the Deep."

Aladdin, Alexis, Amy, Anastasia, Augie, and Aurora were able to play and check out the giant undersea predators - safely of course.

To make things even cuter, all six puppies were dressed up for Halloween in their own shark costumes.

This isn't the first time the aquarium and Humane Society have joined forces with adorable results. While the aquarium was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it let a number of puppies and kittens check out the exhibits.

While all these puppies have already been adopted, you can see the animals still looking for their forever homes, and help with the humane center's mission on the Atlanta Humane Center's website.

(Georgia Aquarium)

