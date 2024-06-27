Protesters gather outside refrigerant services company in Smyrna

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A group of activists staged a protest early Thursday morning outside Hudson Technologies in Smyrna. One of the protesters reportedly locked himself to a car that was placed across the only access road to the facility.

According to a press release sent to FOX 5 Atlanta, the protest is in response to Hudson Technologies connections to the Israeli military.

The protest blocked access to the facility and disrupted the surrounding area.

Activists claim that Hudson Technologies signed a $250 million contract in 2021 to supply Israeli military with industrial gas and other materials. The activists want Hudson Technologies to cancel the contract.

However, protesters were also seen carrying signs that say "Stop Cop City." Cop City refers to the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center that is being built in DeKalb County and has been the focus of numerous protests the last two years.

According to Hudson Technologies' website, they provide refrigerant and industrial gas and services to reduce greenhouse emissions, increase energy efficiency, and promote sustainability to encourage understanding and ensure future generations inherit a healthy planet.

The activists say they chose to protest Thursday because of the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden that is taking place in Atlanta late Thursday evening.

Several other protests have been planned in the city.

At around 4:30 a.m., police moved in to arrest the protesters.

FOX 5 Atlanta is in the process of reaching out to police and the company for more information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.