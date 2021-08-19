Polk County delays school opening two hours Friday due to flooding, washed-out roads

Polk County Schools will delay the start of is school day on Friday by two hours. This after another round of heavy rains across north Georgia washed out roadways and flooded streets in Polk County on Thursday afternoon.

School officials said the delay will help drivers and riders, as well as student drivers, navigate road conditions after sunrise to help with visibility.

"Should a student live on a road deemed unfit to run a bus route, your bus driver will contact your household via phone in the morning to let you know," the Polk County School District wrote on its Facebook page. "Any student that cannot attend school tomorrow due to road conditions will be excused."

Polk County officials said that the flooding in the county has led to about ten roads becoming impassable or washed out

"A special THANK YOU to our bus drivers for getting our students home safely in this afternoon's flash flood," the Polk County School District wrote. "We are blessed to have staff that will go the extra mile to ensure your child is safe."

The FOX 5 Storm Team said more than 3 inches of rain fell across the county on Thursday afternoon. It prompted a Flood Warning to be issued for Euharlee Creek near Rockmart until midnight. The river was about a half-foot above flood stage and could creep up to just under a foot overnight.

The minor flooding could impact the area around Church Streets, Wayside Park, the Silver Comet Trail, and West Elm Street.

Polk Couty was not the only area of north Georgia to experience flooding. More than two dozen children had to be rescued from a flash flood that overtook a daycare in Cobb County on Thursday afternoon.

