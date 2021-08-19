Children rescued from flood waters at Cobb daycare

More than 30 people including more than two dozen children had to be rescued from a Cobb County daycare on Thursday after a nearby creek overflowed its banks, firefighters said.

Cobb County firefighters responded to Always Kids daycare located in the 1400 block of Anderson Mill Road. The childcare facility is adjacent to Butternut Creek.

Fire crews said the facility was "overcome with swift-moving floodwaters."

Firefighters could be seen wading in knee-high water, carrying out each child one by one.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said Fred dumped about 3 to 4 inches of rain across Cobb County this week with some isolated areas seeing much higher rainfall. With the ground already saturated, Thursday afternoon's heavy rains likely contributed to the flooding.

The swift water rescue team assisted in the rescue.

Anderson Mill Road was closed between Austell Road and Brookwood Drive due to the flooding.

