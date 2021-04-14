Police seize about 295 grams of meth in Lumpkin County bust

article

Authorities in Lumpkin County said investigators arrested four suspects in connection with a months-long investigation into drug trafficking on Tuesday.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office conducted a search warrant at a home at 1085 Lewis School Road.

Authorities said they confiscated 295 grams of methamphetamine and an amount of suspected heroin.

Authorities arrested four suspects: 34-year-old Dahlonega woman Terri Lynn Gee of Dahlonega, 59-year old Dahlonega woman Sandra Louise Whitlow, 40-year-old Oakwood man Michael Troy Sexton and 26-year-old Braselton man Austin Lamar Mote.

Suspects, from left: Sandra Louise Whitlow, Terri Lynn Gee, Michael Troy Sexton and Austin Lamar Mote.

All four suspects are being charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Gee is also being charged with the sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Whitlow and Sexton are also being charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.

