Arrest warrant in South Fulton leads to large drug, gun bust

Police in South Fulton said officers confiscated several guns, various drugs and more than $9,000 in cash.

Police said the bust stemmed from an arrest warrant for an aggravated assault suspect and led to apprehending the man and a significant seizure of drugs and stolen weapons.

On Monday, officials said South Fulton Police Department officers arrested a suspected wanted for aggravated assault at a residence on 5655 Old National Highway.

Officials said officers saw marijuana and other narcotics in plain view while making the arrest.

Police contacted South Fulton's Narcotics Unit, which obtained a search warrant.

Police said they made three arrests and confiscated five guns, $9,102 in cash, 103 grams of marijuana, 47 grams of cocaine and a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche.

