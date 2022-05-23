Police seeking persons of interest in deadly Smyrna shopping center shooting

Police released images of two persons of interest in the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old man at a Smyrna shopping center.

Police did not identify the people, but said detectives are looking to speak with them and find a gray Honda sedan with license plate CSX9668.

Police think this could lead to an arrest in the May 16 death of 22-year-old Michael Ezzard at the Five Points shopping center at the 1600 block of Roswell Street.

Surveillance video showed the moments leading up to the shooting. Smyrna police said the suspect is a man, who runs up to the victim in front of a package store. He puts the gun in the victims face during a scuffle before firing one, deadly shot.

"He has no regard for anyone," the victim's aunt, Sharinda Ezzard, said about the suspect. "He walked through people and done what he did to my nephew with no regard to anyone else. That video hurts. That is a hard video to watch."

Image of the alleged shooter in the Smyrna homicide case.

The suspect got into a car, which sped off westbound on Hawthorne Avenue.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects, please contact the Smyrna Police Department at (770) 434-6666 or dial 911.

