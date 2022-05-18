Man wanted in deadly shooting of 22-year-old considered 'armed and dangerous', Smyrna police say

article

Police are searching for a man who they consider ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted in the shooting death of a 22-year-old in Smyrna.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Roswell Street on Monday to reports of a man shot.

The suspects fled the scene in a four door gray Honda, driven by an unknown black female, police say.

The pair were last seen traveling west on Hawthorne Avenue.

Four-door Honda that Smyrna police say suspects used to flee the scene in a homicide case; presented by the Smyrna Police Department.

Officers identified Michael A. Ezzard Jr., 22, as the victim.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects, please contact the Smyrna Police Department at (770) 434-6666 or dial 911.