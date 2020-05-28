Police searching for missing Canton girl
CANTON, Ga. - Canton police are asking for the public's assistance in their search for a missing girl.
According to investigators, Kaylee Huey was reported missing by her family on Wednesday around 11:45 pm.
Prior to her disappearance, she was seen driving a 2008 red Mitsubishi Endeavor.
Anyone with information on Huey's whereabouts should contact Canton police at 770-720-4883 or email Detective Kyle Smith.
