Police searching for missing Canton girl

Canton police are asking for the public's assistance in their search for a missing girl.

According to investigators, Kaylee Huey was reported missing by her family on Wednesday around 11:45 pm.

Prior to her disappearance, she was seen driving a 2008 red Mitsubishi Endeavor.

Anyone with information on Huey's whereabouts should contact Canton police at 770-720-4883 or email Detective Kyle Smith.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.