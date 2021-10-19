Police searching for Clayton County car theft suspects

article

Police in Clayton County are working to identify suspects in a car theft.

Police were at the 900 block of Highway 138 in Jonesboro on Oct. 13, when officers learned the victim left her car keys on a stool to hold her spot at the video slot machine while she went to use the restroom.

The victim saw three people leaving the store quickly and noticed her keys were missing when she returned from the restroom.

WOMAN SAYS SHE'S 'LUCKY TO BE ALIVE' AFTER ROAD RAGE SHOOTOUT

Officers saw suspects taking the victim's keys on security camera footage.

Police ask anyone with information related to the suspects' identities to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS

