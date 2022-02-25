Police search for teen who did not return to Henry County home

article

The Henry County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they continue the search for a missing teen.

Investigators said Hanley Coyt, 17, left his home on Astoria Way in McDonough on February 20, but he did not return.

Prior to his disappearance, Coyt was seen wearing black colored jeans and a black sweater with "Supreme" on the front. Hanley is 5ft. and 8 in. tall, weighing around 145 pounds, and has twist in his hair.

Anyone with information on Coyt's whereabouts should contact the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

