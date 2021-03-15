Police search for missing woman whose phone last 'pinged' in North Carolina

article

Police in Riverside, Ill., are searching for a woman whose last known location was in Murphy, N.C., according to a cellphone "ping."

Police said 55-year-old Lisa Ann Vais, reported missing on Sunday, was on her way to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to visit her son.

Police said she had not arrived in Tuscaloosa yet and is considered at risk due to extreme emotional stress.

She was last seen at her home on Kimbark Road in Riverside and police said her phone last pinged in the area of Murphy, N.C. Police said the phone is turned off or the battery is dead because it has stopped pinging.

Riverside police entered her in the national missing person database and notified Murphy and Tuscaloosa authorities.

Police said she is 5-foot-2 and approximately 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was driving a gray 2015 Mazda CX5, a four-door SUV, with an Illinois license plate reading 1742048.

Officials urge anyone who sees Vais to call their local law enforcement agency and provide her current location and clothing description.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call 911 or 1-708-447-9191 for the Riverside Police Department. You may also send a tip to crimetips@riverside.il.us.

