Police say U-Haul truck drove through Atlanta businesses during robbery

Authorities say a U-Haul drove through a Midtown smoothie and juice shop in order to rob the clothing store next door.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at 969 Marietta Street on Wednesday.

Police said at 5:25 a.m., officers responded to a robbery and located a U-Haul truck inside an adjoined smoothie shop, Arden's Garden, and a high-end clothing store.

Investigators said a witness saw four men leave the truck and flee in a white, four-door Nissan Altima.

The owner of the clothing store said at least $30,000 in clothes were stolen.

Police are continuing to investigate and said the details are preliminary.

