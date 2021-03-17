Police say U-Haul truck drove through Atlanta businesses during robbery
ATLANTA - Authorities say a U-Haul drove through a Midtown smoothie and juice shop in order to rob the clothing store next door.
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at 969 Marietta Street on Wednesday.
Police said at 5:25 a.m., officers responded to a robbery and located a U-Haul truck inside an adjoined smoothie shop, Arden's Garden, and a high-end clothing store.
Investigators said a witness saw four men leave the truck and flee in a white, four-door Nissan Altima.
The owner of the clothing store said at least $30,000 in clothes were stolen.
Police are continuing to investigate and said the details are preliminary.
