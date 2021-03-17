Expand / Collapse search

Police say U-Haul truck drove through Atlanta businesses during robbery

By and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Suspects smash U-Haul truck through a Midtown juice shop to steam clothes from next door

This is the third time clothing bandits have targeted the smoothie shop to get to the high-end clothing store next door, the business' CEO said.

ATLANTA - Authorities say a U-Haul drove through a Midtown smoothie and juice shop in order to rob the clothing store next door. 

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at 969 Marietta Street on Wednesday.

Police said at 5:25 a.m., officers responded to a robbery and located a U-Haul truck inside an adjoined smoothie shop, Arden's Garden, and a high-end clothing store. 

Investigators said a witness saw four men leave the truck and flee in a white, four-door Nissan Altima. 

(Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

The owner of the clothing store said at least $30,000 in clothes were stolen.

Police are continuing to investigate and said the details are preliminary. 

