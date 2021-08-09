EXCLUSIVE: Police release video of Cobb murder suspect's DUI arrest

FOX 5 has exclusively obtained dash camera and body camera video from the Chamblee Police Department of the arrest of Bryan Rhoden just hours after he allegedly killed three people.

Rhoden is charged in the July 3 murders of Gene Siller, Henry Valdez and Paul Pierson in Cobb County. According to investigators, Rhoden drove Pierson's white pickup truck onto the 10th hole of the golf course at the Pinetree Country Club around 2:30 p.m.

When Siller, the club's golf pro, went to see what happened, Rhoden allegedly shot him and ran from the scene. Police found Valdez and Pierson dead in the bed of the truck.

A witness shared this photo of a white pickup truck on the tenth hole at Pinetree Country Club’s golf course in Kennesaw, Georgia on July 3, 2021. (Witness photo)

Video shows a Chamblee police officer make a U-turn after he spotted a black Maserati driving down Peachtree Road without its headlights on. Rhoden was behind the wheel and apologized to the officer who stopped him.

"Hey, I stopped you--you don't have any lights on," the officer can be heard telling Rhoden.

"Oh, I'm sorry," Rhoden replied.

When Rhoden fails to produce his driver's license, the officer asks him to get out of the car.

Officers questioned Rhoden about his identity and where he bought the Maserati. The vehicle's temporary tag, officers said, did not match its VIN number, which came back to a different owner.

Rhoden failed a field sobriety test and officers arrested him for DUI.

They searched the car and found a bookbag full of more than $11,000 in cash, jewelry, and multiple IDs.

At one point, Rhoden can be heard potentially hinting that he would bribe the officers to let him go.

"I don't know of any money. I just want to get home," said Rhoden.

"What do you mean you don't have any money?" Asked the officer.

"I don't remember having any, sir," Rhoden said.

"Well, there's a whole bunch of money right there," the officer insisted.

"I didn't see any money. I just want to go home," Rhoden replied.

When another officer arrived on the scene, he tried to explain the situation.

"He said it's $8,000, but then he's like, 'Well, there's no money. I just want to go home,'" the officer recalled. "Is that indicating like, he's trying to bribe me?"

Officers took Rhoden to the police station where he blew a 0.51 BAC. They then transported him to the DeKalb County Jail where he was booked just before 2:00 a.m. on July 4. He bonded out on July 6.

It was just two days later that Chamblee Police asked Rhoden to return to the police station so that the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force could safely take him into custody on murder, kidnapping, and other charges related to the shootings.

Rhoden remains in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

