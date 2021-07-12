Funeral to be held for golf pro murdered at Cobb County country club

Family and friends will gather to say their goodbyes to golf pro Gene Siller Monday.

Police say Siller was murdered at a Cobb County golf course after witnessing a crime.

The husband and father of two is remembered as a family man who was authentic and kind and was a friend to all.

Family and friends of 46-year-old Siller say his life and legacy will not be forgotten.

Siller's funeral comes just days after the man suspected of killing him and two other men made his first court appearance.

A memorial for golf pro Gene Siller has been set up on the tenth hole of the Pinetree Country Club’s golf course on July 5, 2021. (FOX 5 / GoFundMe)

Police accuse 23-year-old Bryan Rhoden of kidnapping and killing 46-year-old Henry Valdez and 76-year-old Paul Pierson.

Investigators believe Siller happened upon the crime at the Pine Tree Country Club and was shot because of it.

A GoFundMe page for Gene Siller's family has since raised more than $700,000 over the course of seven days.

The page's organizers say the money will go to helping Siller's family in their time of need.

The golf instructor will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Monday at Dunwoody United Methodist Church.

