Police: Propane tank possible cause of death to 5 children

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday, the 5 children who were found inside a home in March, possibly died due to the use of a propane tank.

According to investigators, deputies were called to the 1700 block of Stone Haven Circle in regards to an unresponsive 12-year-old.

Authorities confirmed the 12-year-old was deceased when they arrived. Deputies later found a 4-year-old in a bedroom who was also dead.

A 3-year-old male was then found and also confirmed to be deceased.

The bodies of an 11-year-old female, and a 7-year-old male were also found in another bedroom.

Neighbor Issac Long drove passed the scene trying to get to work on March 29.

"When I went down the hill I saw yellow tape and they were bringing bodies out of the house in bags. We later found out it was carbon monoxide poisoning and the victims ranged from 2-years-old to 13-years-old. We were told the parents were both at work and came home to find that," Long, who is also a father of five, told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.

Authorities said Friday, a propane tank might have been involved in the cause of death.

The mother told deputies she was cooking inside the home with a propane tank sometime between 10 p.m. and midnight. She said she found all the children deceased around 1 a.m.

The mother, who investigators said does not speak English, said she dialed 911 multiple times and was transferred to the Cartersville Medical Center for a translation. She said she was then transferred back to Bartow 911.

However, officials confirmed that Bartow 911 did not receive any calls from the phone number at the home.

An investigation continues.