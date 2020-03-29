Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: 5 dead inside of Bartow County home

Updated 1 hour ago
Bartow County
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are investigating after 5 people were found dead inside a home Sunday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, shortly after 4:30 p.m. deputies and GBI agents went to a home located at 1702 Stonehaven Circle in Cartersville. 

When authorities arrived, they found 5 bodies inside the home.

Other details surrounding this incident, were not immediately available.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.