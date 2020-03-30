5 bodies found in a Bartow County apartment, cause of death pending

Bartow County investigators say they will wait on autopsies before saying how five people died Sunday in their apartment.

Deputies discovered the five deceased people inside their residence at 1702 Stonehaven Circle, just outside of Cartersville.

Bartow County Sargeant Johnathan White said due to the nature of the investigation, no further information would be released.

"At this time we are not releasing any particulars of what's going on with the case," Sgt. White said.

Neighbor Issac Long drove passed the scene trying to get to work Sunday.

"When I went down the hill I saw yellow tape and they were bringing bodies out of the house in bags. We later found out it was carbon monoxide poisoning and the victims ranged from 2 years old to 13 years old. We were told the parents were both at work and came home to find that," Long, who is also a father of five, said.

The five bodies have been transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters for autopsies.

Bartow County officials say they will release more once those autopsies are completed.