Police: Possible home intruder shot, killed by resident

Georgia police are investigating after a resident shot and killed a man who allegedly was trying to break into his house.

Fayetteville police officers and Fayette County deputies were called to a home on Habersham Drive around 11 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a home intruder.

When they got to the home, the officers found the body of a man. Officials have not yet released the man's identity.

According to officials, the man had reportedly tried to enter the home before a resident shot and killed him.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call Fayetteville Police Detective Tyler Simpson at 770-719-4226.

