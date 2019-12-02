Police: Missing Georgia teen last seen over a week ago

Police in LaGrange, Georgia are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen over a week ago.

Officials say 16-year-old Olivia Gunn was last seen in the Johnson Street area on Nov. 21.

Gunn is described as being about 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds.

She was wearing a black tank top with spaghetti straps, black leggings or tights, and possibly checkerboard Vans.

If you have any information that can help, please call LaGrange detectives at 707-883-2695, Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000, or 911.