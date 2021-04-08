Police: Missing 63-year-old Decatur man could be in danger

article

Decatur police are searching for a missing 63-year-old man who they believe is in possible danger.

The Decatur Poice Department has issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for 63-year-old Franklin Clyde Wilson.

Officials say Wilson was last seen at his home in Decatur on Tuesday night.

According to police, Wilson suffers from medical and mental health illness and they believe he is danger of self-harm.

The missing man is described as being around 6-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 190 pounds. He has graying dark hair, a gray beard, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans. Officials say he drives a white 2009 Honda Civic with the Georgia tag BWF6445.

If you have any information that could help police find Wilson, please call 911 or Decatur investigators at 678-553-6687.

