Police make arrest in Stone Mountain Hwy homicide

article

The Gwinnett County police said they have the suspect wanted for a homicide along Stone Mountain Highway in their custody.

On Monday night, police said Edward Smith turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Smith was wanted for the shooting death of Breana Rogers.

WOMAN KILLED ALONG STONE MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY, POLICE SAY

Police announced the search for Smith a day after Rogers' body was found in a wrecked car along the highway.

Their report stated Rogers' had been shot multiple times, and her car appeared to have been through an accident in a nearby construction site.

Smith has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.