Police identify woman shot, killed, found along Stone Mountain Highway

The Gwinnett County police have now identified the woman shot to death and found along Stone Mountain Highway Friday night.

Her name is Breana Rogers, according to police.

Officers have also revealed that Edward Smith is her suspected killer. They have issued warrants for his arrest.

The Gwinnett County police are looking for Edward Smith in connection to the shooting death of Breana Rogers Friday night. (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department) (Supplied)

Smith is wanted for aggravated assault and felony murder.

Police told reporter Christopher King that Rogers' body was found outside of a wrecked car around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway.

Police said she had been shot several times. They said the car appeared to have been through a single vehicle accident in a construction site.

Witnesses told police that the suspect used that construction site to flee from the crime scene.

No motive or details on the connection between Rogers and the suspect have been made public yet.

Police ask that anyone with information on this case contact their detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be called at 404-577-TIPS. They remind the public that tips that lead to an arrest and indictment are eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.