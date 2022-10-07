Major traffic delays along Stone Mountain Highway as police investigate homicide

article

Major delays are being reported along Stone Mountain Highway as Gwinnett County police say they are investigating a homicide.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of U.S. 78. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.

The name and age of the woman has not been released.

Witnesses tell FOX 5 officers were blocking a section of the highway as they investigate the scene.

The Georgia Department of Transportation shows delays back to Stone Drive to the east and just west of E. Park Place Blvd on the west side.

It was not immediately clear if police were searching for a suspect or if someone was in custody.

The area is primarily businesses with some residential complexes located just off the highway.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.