Police: Madison County Deputy arrested for murder

A Madison County Deputy Sheriff is in jail this morning, charged with murder.

Athens-Clarke County Police say 32-year-old Winford "Trey" Terrell Adams, III, was booked into the Athens-Clarke jail early Monday morning.

According to police, Adams' arrest stems from a domestic indicent that happened Sunday evening.

In a statement from AACCP, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 6000 block of Old Jefferson Road around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. A 26-year-old man was found shot multiple times and transported to a local hospital where he died.

Adams, who according to police was off-duty and in plain clothes at the time of the incident, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with murder.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Tune in to Good Day Atlanta and FOX5 Atlanta for the latest on this developing story.