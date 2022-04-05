Police looking for driver who fatally hit man walking home from work

A driver strikes a man walking home from work and keeps going leaving him to die in the street. Right now, DeKalb County Police are looking for a possibly dark-colored 20-15 or newer model Dodge Charger or Challenger SRT.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle likely has front end damage toward the passenger side. Jonathan McKenzie's mother told me she's still not in her right mind after losing her son and this is a hard pill to swallow.

"I need closure," McKenize's mother Vernita Arnold explained. "I need to ask you questions. Why did you leave? Why?"

Arnold just wants to know why her 29-year-old son was left injured in the middle of the road.

"You should have stopped, not leave him out there like that and keep going on. I just don't understand that," Arnold said.

But an answer won’t settle Arnold and her family's broken spirit.

"I'm tore up because i had just taken my son to work that day," Arnold detailed.

Two weeks ago, on March 22, police said a driver hit McKenzie as he tried to cross Redan Road around nine that night. This is off of Panola Road near Stone Mountain - less than a mile from their home.

"Only thing I could do was scream and holler," Arnold described.

Police believe speeding is a factor.

"The police came to me and said the car was going like 120, 130 miles per hours."

Loved ones set up a memorial near the spot where McKenzie took his last breath. They said he'd just gotten off the bus and was walking home.

"That was like my best friend," McKenzie's brother Jason detailed. "Every day I'd be with Jessie. He was a good person."

If you know anything about what happened, take action and call police.