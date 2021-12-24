Arrest warrant issued for second suspect in connection to Cobb golf course murders

A warrant has been issued for a second suspect in connection to the deaths of three men at a Cobb County golf course, police announced Friday.

Three men were found dead on the tenth hole of Pinetree Country Club’s golf course in early July.

Police were called to the clubhouse located at 3400 McCollum Pkwy NW in Kennesaw.

About 1,300 feet northeast of there, a white Dodge Ram 3500 was seen teetering on the edge of one of the two sandtraps surrounding the tenth hole.

When police arrived at the tenth hole, they found three men dead.

Henry Valdez, 46, of California, was one of two men found dead in the bed of the white pickup truck. Another victim was identified as 76-year-old Paul Pierson, of Kansas.

The first victim that was located by responding police, golf pro Gene Siller, was gunned down on the course because he witnessed an active crime.

The incident left the community shocked and grieving.

A Cobb County judge has issued an arrest warrant for Justin Caleb Pruitt.

According to the warrant, Pruitt is accused of participating "in binding Paul Pierson with duct tape and zip ties against his will."

The warrant list Pruitt as a "co-conspirator and accomplice" of Bryan Rohden who was arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, and other charges related to the shootings.

Bryan Rhoden (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

FOX 5 exclusively obtained dash camera and body camera video from the Chamblee Police Department of the arrest of Bryan Rhoden just hours after he allegedly killed the three victims.

Warrant records also say Pruitt is accused of using duct tape and zip ties to hold one of the other victim's Henry Valdez "against his will" and later participated "in transporting Henry Valdez in the bed of a pickup truck to the Pinetree County Club."

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call 770-499-4111 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

