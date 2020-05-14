Police: Drugs and cash seized, suspect arrested

A man suspected of being in possession of large amounts of methamphetamine, a weapon, and a large sum of cash was arrested, the Murray County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Photo: Murray County Sheriff's Office

According to investigators, Christopher Lee Pack who is also known as “Chris Pack," was found with around 9.8 gross ounces (276 gross grams) of methamphetamine, a 9mm handgun, 2 sets of digital scales, medical syringes, and $51,249 in cash.

Authorities said Pack is a convicted felon who is on felony probation.

Photo: Murray County Sheriff's Office

Pack faces several charges including, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Pack was booked into the Murray County Jail.