Police: Daughter arrested, charged with murder in elderly mother's death

A Lithonia woman was arrested and charged with Felony Murder after her elderly mother died as a result of neglect, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.

Police issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for 49-year-old Olivia Lynn Walker.

According to police, 76-year-old Mattie Bullard died in January after suffering the neglect. The incident happened in the 6200 block of Marbut Farms Trail.

According to the warrant, Walker committed Elder Neglect between January 2016 and January 2020, causing the death of her mother, Mattie Lynn Bullard. The warrant also alleges that Ms. Bullard suffered a stroke in 2015 after having been under Walker’s care since 2010.

Police: Elderly woman neglected, daughter charged

Walker was previously charged in her mother's death in January.

Walker spoke with FOX 5 in February after she was released from jail on bond on an elder neglect charge.

Olivia Lynn Walker (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Advertisement

She said she took her mother to the hospital one morning after her mother wasn't able to speak. Grady Memorial Hospital staff told authorities Ms. Bullard was dead when Walker brought her to the hospital.

"I didn't have any challenges. I enjoyed taking care of my mother. I loved my mom," Walker stressed.

DeKalb County Police conducted a search warrant and said detectives found evidence at the family's home in Lithonia during an initial investigation.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office went to Walker's Lithonia home on Thursday and arrested her. She remains in custody at the DeKalb County jail.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.