DeKalb County woman refutes elder neglect charge against deceased mother

A DeKalb County woman is out of jail on bond on an elder neglect charge involving her now-deceased mother.

But Olivia Walker said she doesn't know why she was charged because she took good care of her 77-year-old disabled mother Mattie Bullard. Walker said she was released from jail Tuesday and is in touch with an attorney.

Bullard suffered a debilitating stroke 10 years ago and died late last month. Walker said she took her mother to the hospital one morning after her mother wasn't able to speak. Grady Memorial Hospital staff told authorities Ms. Bullard was dead when Walker brought her to the hospital.

DeKalb County Police conducted a search warrant and said detectives found evidence at the family's home in Lithonia. Investigators are not looking into the case as a homicide and are awaiting toxicology results for an official cause of death. However, they told FOX 5 they found evidence of neglect in the course of their initial investigation.

"I didn't have any challenges. I enjoyed taking care of my mother. I loved my mom," Walker stressed.

Walker also insisted she plans to fight the case against her as she mourns her mother's death.

"I was planning my mother's funeral and came home and I was placed in a police car and carted off to jail. So, I have been feeling kind of numb," she added.

Walker's son has come out in support of his mother and how she cared for Ms. Bullard.