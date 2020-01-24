Police: Elderly woman neglected, daughter charged

DeKalb County police are investigating an elder neglect case.

According to police, 76-year-old Mattie Bullard died after suffering the neglect. The incident happened in the 6200 block of Marbut Farms Trail.

Bullard's daughter, 48-year-old Olivia Walker was charged and arrested for elder neglect.

DeKalb County police said Grady Memorial Hospital staff told police Bullard was already deceased when she arrived at the hospital.

Investigators confirmed Bullard's death has not been ruled a homicide as of Friday. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the exact cause of death, but police said it could take up to three months to get back all toxicology test results.

The investigation continues.