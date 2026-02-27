Family of 4 escapes after blaze guts Stone Mountain-area home
DeKalb County firefighters work to extinguish the remnants of a garage fire that gutted a Greenhedge Trail home on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fast-moving fire gutted a Stone Mountain area home on Friday night.
What we know:
The blaze broke out at a home along Greenhedge Trail.
A FOX 5 crew at the scene saw firefighters still on the scene around 9:30 p.m.
The fire started in the garage and quickly spread to the rest of the home.
Four people were able to safely escape.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
While the fire originated in the garage, officials have not yet determined what sparked the blaze.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the firefighters and the family at the scene.