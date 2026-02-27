Family of 4 escapes after blaze guts Stone Mountain-area home

Image 1 of 15 ▼ DeKalb County firefighters work to extinguish the remnants of a garage fire that gutted a Greenhedge Trail home on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

A fast-moving fire gutted a Stone Mountain area home on Friday night.

What we know:

The blaze broke out at a home along Greenhedge Trail.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene saw firefighters still on the scene around 9:30 p.m.

The fire started in the garage and quickly spread to the rest of the home.

Four people were able to safely escape.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

While the fire originated in the garage, officials have not yet determined what sparked the blaze.