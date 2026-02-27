Georgia woman, 70, charged with murder in 77-year-old husband's shooting death

article

The Brief Marion Jackson Compton, 70, faces felony and malice murder charges for the shooting death of her husband. Deputies found 77-year-old Gregory Waco Compton dead from a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday night. The suspect remains held without bond at the Madison County Jail on multiple felony charges.



A 70-year-old woman has been charged on Wednesday night in the shooting death of her 77-year-old husband.

What we know:

Marion Jackson Compton was arrested at a home in the 7000 block of Highway 72 East after deputies responded to a call around 8:15 p.m.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Gregory Waco Compton in the living room with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said Marion Compton shot the victim with a handgun. The two were married and lived together.

In addition to felony murder, investigators charged Marion Compton with malice murder, elder abuse, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. She was transported to the Madison County Jail, where she remained held without bond Wednesday evening.

What we don't know:

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has not yet disclosed a potential motive for the shooting or whether deputies had been called to the residence in the past.

It remains unclear if Marion Jackson Compton has retained an attorney or when she is scheduled to make her first court appearance.

Authorities have also not specified who placed the initial call to dispatch.