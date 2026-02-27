26 residents displaced after massive fire rips through Lawrenceville apartment complex

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Gwinnett County firefighters battle a kitchen fire that displaced 26 residents at the Oxford Apartments in Lawrenceville, Feb. 27, 2026. (Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services)

The Brief A kitchen fire displaced 26 residents after gutting several units at the Oxford Apartments in Lawrenceville. Firefighters evacuated 15 people and blocked an occupant from re-entering the burning building; no injuries were reported. The incident marks the second major fire at the complex in six months.



A kitchen fire at a Gwinnett County apartment complex displaced 26 residents Friday afternoon after flames gutted several units in a three-story building.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the Oxford Apartments at 3400 Club Lakes Parkway just after 1 p.m. with callers reporting a fire spreading in a kitchen. Crews found the fire beginning to engulf the building and started to aggressively attack it.

While crews evacuated approximately 15 people from the building, they encountered one occupant who tried to re-enter the structure after initially getting out. Gwinnett County police officers assisted by securing that individual.

No injuries were reported, though medical crews remained on the scene to provide rehabilitation for firefighters.

The fire, which appears to have started from a stove, caused heavy damage to the second and third floors, leaving four units with significant fire damage and another four units affected by water and smoke. Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from extending to adjacent buildings.

The four occupants who were inside the home at the time told officials they were in another room when they smelled smoke and then "noticed the fire in a separate room." While the building was not equipped with a sprinkler system, smoke alarms were present and activated during the incident.

What we don't know:

Fire investigators determined the blaze originated in a rear apartment on the second story, though the official cause remains undetermined.

What's next:

Apartment management is currently assisting the displaced residents.

Dig deeper:

The fire happened six months after a separate fire at the apartment complex where 11 families, totaling 31 people, were displaced. That fire started on a second-floor balcony.