Police release photo of man wanted in Tucker Avenue shooting

Investigators have released an image of a man they say is connected with a shooting in early February that left a man wounded in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The man is seen wearing a black hat and a black Atlanta Falcons hoodie. He was also seen with a bicycle.

The shooting happened in the area of Tucker Avenue SW and Lee Street SW on Feb. 2. According to the Atlanta Police Department, a 47-year-old man was found shot multiple times.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police on scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta that left a man with several gunshot wounds on February 2, 2026.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting was not released.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

The Atlanta Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect in a black Falcons hoodie in connection with a Feb. 2 shooting on Tucker Avenue. (Atlanta Police Department)

Tipsters can submit tips anonymously and are not required to provide their names or any identifying information to stay eligible for the reward. Anyone with information on the suspect or case is encouraged to reach out to Crime Stoppers.