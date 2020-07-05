Police: Child killed in Fourth of July shooting in Atlanta

A juvenile is dead after a shooting in Atlanta on the Fourth of July.

Police told FOX 5 that the shooting happened in the area near University Avenue and Pryor Road shortly before 10 Saturday night.

That's near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed in June.

After the shooting, the juvenile was transported by a private vehicle to Atlanta Medical Center, where they died.

Homicide investigators are now working to determine the events that led up to the shooting.

Police have not yet identified the victim or any possible suspects.

