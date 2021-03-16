Police: Boy hospitalized after accidently shooting himself

The Atlanta Police Department said a boy is stable after he accidentally shot himself in the leg on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officer responded to a call of a person shot at a North Avenue residence at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Police said officers found a juvenile boy alert, conscious and breathing after taking a bullet to the leg. Authorities transported him to a hospital for medical treatment.

RELATED: Accidental shooting kills Gwinnett County teenager

Investigators said the boy was handling a firearm inside the home when the weapon discharged and struck him in the leg.

The child's mother called police after her son was injured.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.