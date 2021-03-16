Police: Boy hospitalized after accidently shooting himself
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said a boy is stable after he accidentally shot himself in the leg on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said officer responded to a call of a person shot at a North Avenue residence at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Police said officers found a juvenile boy alert, conscious and breathing after taking a bullet to the leg. Authorities transported him to a hospital for medical treatment.
Investigators said the boy was handling a firearm inside the home when the weapon discharged and struck him in the leg.
The child's mother called police after her son was injured.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
