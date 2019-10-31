Accidental shooting kills Gwinnett County teenager

A 13-year- old was killed after an accidental shooting Wednesday night at an apartment in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County Police said 13-year-old Jair Gonzalez and his 14-year-old friend were playing around with the guns inside Jair's apartment.

The 14-year-old accidentally shot and killed Jair, according to police.

“The suspect, in this case, did remain at the scene. In fact, he tried to flag down a grown-up or another adult so he could get some additional help for his friend prior to police arrival, corporal Michele Pihera, with Gwinnett County Police.

Jair died at the hospital.

Police have charged the 14-year-old with reckless conduct.

Since he is being charged as a juvenile, police will not release his name.

Advertisement

“This is completely devastating. These kids were middle school kids. They should have never been playing with firearms," said Pihera.

Jair was an 8th grader at Duluth middle school.

Faculty and staff were notified of what happened on Thursday morning.

The school principal sent a letter to parents to let them know what happened.