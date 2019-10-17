Police: 2 found dead at Gwinnett County motel
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a motel in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the Norcross Inn and Suites off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard around 3:40 a.m. Thursday after reports of suspicious activity.
Responding officers found two people, a man and a woman, dead inside one of the rooms. Detectives haven't revealed their identities at this time.
Investigators don't know a motive or a possible suspect description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.