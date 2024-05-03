Man shot during fight over drugs, dog in Atlanta, police say

article

Police have taken three men into custody in connection with a shooting in southeast Atlanta early Friday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on the 1000 block of Martin Street.

At the scene, officers found one man who had been shot. Medics rushed the man to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

According to investigators, the man got into an argument with three other men over drugs and a dog that escalated into gunfire.

Officers found the three men shortly afterward on Hank Aaron Drive in a box truck and took them into custody.

Police say they also found a firearm and drugs in the truck.

Authorities have not released the names of either the victim or the suspects.